Discover Dominica hosted a two-day educ-tour in Martinique & Guadeloupe

The Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) hosted a two-day educ-tour in Martinique and Guadeloupe. The educ-tour aimed to help agents and tour operators learn more about and ‘discover’ the destination’s various accommodation types, attractions, and experiences.

Rosalie Bay Resort, Island Style Fishing, Fort Young Hotel, Cobra Tours, and Coulibri Ridge were among the stakeholders who joined the Authority. Following the presentation and information session by the Destination Marketing Manager and Air Antilles, travel agents, and tour operators were invited to meet one-on-one with stakeholders and officials from the Authority.

The travel agents in attendance also had an opportunity to participate in a short trivia to test their newly acquired knowledge of the Nature Island and the lucky winners will get to experience their own personalized FAM at Fort Young Hotel and Rosalie Bay Eco-Resort and Spa.

Traditionally, the French West Indies contribute twenty-five percent of the destination’s total arrivals and is a significant source market for Dominica.

Ms. Kimberly King, Destination Marketing Manager said, “the educ-tours in Guadeloupe and Martinique at this time were important for us as persons in this market are planning their long summer holidays. Travel agents and tour operators are very instrumental in the planning of these holidays, and we want to ensure that they can confidently sell Dominica.”

Source : Discover Dominica