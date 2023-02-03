Distribution of BOSVG visa debit cards for CIBC clients begins Tuesday

In our previous notice dated December 5, 2022, we indicated that we will be replacing your CIBC FCIB International Bank cards with Visa® branded BOSVG cards prior to the transition date of March 27, 2023. We are pleased to advise that the cards for existing cardholders are now available for collection.

In order to ensure a seamless process, arrangements have been made to facilitate the collection of the cards at a Distribution Centre on the upper floor of the CIBC FCIB Branch located at Halifax Street in Kingstown.

Please note the following important information:

-> Use the entrance leading to the car park then follow the signs provided -> Card collection will commence on Tuesday February 7, 2023 -> Opening hours for collection will be 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., from Monday to Friday

Schedule for Card Collection: Surnames Starting: Collection Period

A – C Tue. Feb. 7 – Fri. Feb. 10 D – F Mon. Feb. 13 – Fri. Feb. 17 G – J Mon. Feb. 20 – Fri. Feb.24 K – N Mon. Feb. 27 – Fri. Mar. 3 O – S Mon. Mar. 6 – Fri. Mar. 10 T – Z Mon. Mar. 13 – Fri. Mar. 17

When collecting your card(s) you will need to present the following:

-> A valid photo identification (ID) – please note that two forms of identification would be preferred. -> Your existing CIBC FCIB branded card

In the event that you are unable to visit the Distribution Centre during the scheduled times, appointments can be made to collect your cards by contacting us as follows:

Telephone numbers: 1-784-452-4800 and 1-784-452-4801 WhatsApp number: 1-784 530 1844 (using text messages only) Email: [email protected]

Clients residing outside of St. Vincent & the Grenadines, who wish to make arrangements to receive their cards can also contact us using the information above.

Kindly note that the cards can only be activated from March 27, 2023 following a successful conversion on March 24, 2023.

If you require further clarification on the subject, we encourage you to contact our team at telephone numbers 1-784-452-4800 and 1-784-452-4801. Also, you can email us at [email protected]