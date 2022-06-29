Divine Walters placed 1st in the Junior Calypso- Primary School category

The Junior Calypso/Soca competition winners have been announced. Divine Walters from Sandy Bay Government placed first with her tune “Red Zone” in the Junior Calypso- Primary School category.

Deannice Davis of Calder Government School won second place with her song “Break the Cycle,” and Nyla Nero of Greiggs Government School won third place with her song “Russian Fire.”

The song “Cherish Life” by Kristiann Christopher of St Vincent Grammar School placed first in the Junior Calypso- Secondary school category.

The second place went to Omani Cupid of Emmanuel Mesopotamia with the song “No Chatoyer,” while the third place went to Shenea Stephens of St Vincent Girls High School with “A Heavy Heart.”

Deano Nero and Decoj Theobalds tied for first place in the Junior Soca Monarch Competition with their songs “Menu” and “Swingy.”

