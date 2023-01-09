DJ Viper, Guyanese Disc Jockey, chopped to death during bar brawl

Guyana DJ chopped to death during bar brawl

In Guyana, a 28-year-old DJ was hacked to death on Sunday night.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), three men entered a tavern in Laluni Village on the Soesdyke Linden Highway where Brian Pitam, known DJ Viper, was with his father-in-law Kumar Bacchus when Bacchus was attacked.

Pittam stepped in, and he received multiple chops all over his body.

He was taken by bystanders to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where doctors there immediately declared him dead. Police reported that Pittam had suffered a serious chop wound to the back of his neck and had lost three fingers.

One of the three attackers has been detained by police.

Following Pitam’s passing, his friends and former coworkers posted condolences on social media.

“I really can’t believe how sad this is. This is just tragic, a buddy wrote.

“I woke up to some tragic news that I lost a former coworker and buddy DJ Viper,” another individual wrote. We send our sincere sympathies to his wife Aliyah and the rest of his family.

Source : GDF