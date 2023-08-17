DMV-SVG Mutual Aid Relief holds Girls’ Empowerment Summit on Aug 24

DMV-SVG Mutual Aid Relief announces their Bra Distribution and 2023 Girls’ Empowerment Summit events to support women and girls in St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

DMV-SVG Mutual Aid Relief is a group of Returned Peace Corps Volunteers and concerned citizens in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) areas of the United States who work cooperatively with government and charitable organizations in Saint Vincent & the Grenadines to address the needs of Vincentian children and families.

In 2021, after the devastation left behind by the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano, DMV-SVG Mutual Aid mobilized efforts in the DMV area to collect and send 20 barrels of food, clothing, personal protective equipment, and many other needed items to support Vincentian families who were displaced. Since that time, we have proudly continued our support of children and families through our 2022 School Supply Drive and Distribution, our 2023 Menstrual Supplies and Bra Donation Drives, as well as other events.

This year, it was brought to our attention that many women and girls are in need of mentoring and support to help them build self-esteem, protect themselves from violence and sexual abuse, and plan for a successful future. This is why we are excited to present our Full Coverage: Women’s Wellness and Bra Distribution Event and our 2023 Girls’ Empowerment Summit, both taking place in Kingstown next week, 24 August and 26 August, 2023 respectively.