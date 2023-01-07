Doctor shares the 5 body parts we aren’t washing enough

A doctor thinks we need to wash these five body parts more.

Dr. Jen Caudle is a family physician and medical school professor who shares insights on TikTok. The doctor believes that a few places can get a little “gross” when we overlook them in the shower.

Dr. Caudle was adamant about washing the belly button and behind the ears (including the lobe). If you want to ensure you have clean ears, touch your fingertip to your lobe: If your finger smells, it’s time to wash.

She also listed fingernails, legs and between the toes. The doctor explained that thoroughly washing between the toes can help prevent infections.

TikTokers were surprised that so many people overlooked these five body parts.

“Me thinking it’s common knowledge to wash all of these,” a user said.

“We had ‘grooming’ day when our boys were little and we would target all those spots and more,” a person wrote.

“Belly button and behind ears, thank you for mentioning those…. People think I’m crazy when I tell em those need to be washed,” someone commented.

“I can’t believe there are people who don’t wash their legs,” a TikToker replied.

“I’m a piercer and can confirm a lot of people don’t wash their ears or behind them,” someone added.