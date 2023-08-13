Doctors Can Prescribe Ivermectin for COVID-19: FDA Lawyer

FDA Drops Ivermectin Bombshell

A lawyer for the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared this week that doctors are free to prescribe ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

“FDA explicitly recognizes that doctors do have the authority to prescribe ivermectin to treat COVID,” Ashley Cheung Honold, a Department of Justice lawyer representing the FDA, stated during oral arguments in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on August 8.

The government is defending the FDA’s numerous warnings to people not to use ivermectin for COVID-19, including a post with the words “Stop it.”

Three doctors filed the lawsuit, alleging that the FDA’s statements violated their right to practice medicine. In 2022, a federal judge dismissed the case, forcing an appeal.

“The essential issue in this instance is simple. Does the FDA have the ability to intervene with how a human medicine is used inside the doctor-patient relationship once it has been approved for sale? “The answer is no,” the doctors’ attorney, Jared Kelson, told the appeals court.

On August 21, 2021, the FDA posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “You are not a horse.” You’re not a calf. Seriously, you guys. “Put a stop to it.” The message, which included a link to an FDA page stating that ivermectin should not be used to prevent or treat COVID-19, quickly went viral.

The FDA also stated that ivermectin “isn’t authorized or approved to treat COVID-19” and that “Q: Should I take ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19?” A: No.”

Whether or not to command

“FDA made these statements in response to multiple reports of consumers being hospitalized after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for horses, which is available without a prescription over the counter,” Ms. Honold explained.

Although an animal version of the medicine is available, the FDA has approved ivermectin for human treatment against parasitic infections.

Ms. Honold stated that the FDA did not intend to force or restrict anyone from doing anything.

“What about when it said, ‘No, stop it’?” Circuit Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod, a member of the panel hearing the appeal, inquired. “How come that isn’t a command?” That would be considered a command in English class.”

Ms. Honold called the remarks “merely quips.”

Source : Epoch Times