Dom Rep to allow U.S to deploy military aircraft from its bases

US military aircraft to arrive in Dominican Republic for deployment in the Caribbean

The Dominican Republic has granted permission for several U.S. military aircraft to utilize its air bases for an operational support deployment throughout the Caribbean region.

This cooperative arrangement allows aircraft such as the versatile C-130 Hercules transport and the KC-130 tanker, known for aerial refueling capabilities, to conduct missions including surveillance, transport, and technical support.

While specific details remain undisclosed, this deployment is framed as part of existing security and technical cooperation agreements between the two nations and may also support broader regional security operations.

This military presence is situated within a context of heightened regional tensions, including ongoing U.S.

strikes against suspected drug vessels, which has drawn warnings about the potential risks of increased military activity.