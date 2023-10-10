Dom Rep to evacuate citizens from Israel as conflict worsens

Dominican Republic nationals in Israel seeking refuge from the war will be evacuated.

Approximately 17 Dominicans have requested evacuation from the Tel Aviv Embassy, according to MIREX.

MIREX said it is working with allies to relocate Dominicans home or to another state until the situation ends.

There have been no reports of Dominicans killed or injured in the violence. The ministry said diplomatic personnel are safe.

Dominicans can reach the embassy by WhatsApp +972 3-611-4883 or email [email protected].

Since Hamas militants surged into Israel from Gaza over the weekend, at least 1,600 people have died on both sides. More than 150 troops and civilians are held prisoner by Hamas and other Gaza militants.

Since Israel launched a significant counter-offensive against Hamas, a terrorist organization, the situation is expected to grow.

Israel blocks Gaza from receiving food, water, and other necessities.

Countries worldwide have demanded an end to bloodshed.