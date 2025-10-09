Domestic dispute in Victoria village leads to mental health evaluation

Labourer Charged with Assault and Damage to Property

On October 7, 2025, police arrested and charged Raphique Delpeche, a 25-year-old Labourer of Victoria Village, with the offences of Assault and Damage to Property.

According to the investigations, the accused assaulted a 40-year-old Resident of the same address by squeezing her neck and striking her head with her hands causing actual bodily harm.

She was also charged with damaging one (1) Samsung Galaxy A15 Cellular Phone valued €76.00 Euro, by causing it to fall to the ground – the property of a 40-year-old Resident of Victoria Village.

The offences were committed in Victoria Village on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. Delpeche is expected to appear before the Calliaqua Magistrate Court on October 8, 2025.

The presiding Magistrate committed the accused to the Mental Health Centre for a two-weeks evaluation, after which the matter will be reviewed on October 28, 2025.