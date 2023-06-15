Dominica Awakens with ECCB’s 40th Anniversary Plant-a-Tree Initiative

ECCB’s 40th Anniversary Plant a Tree Initiative Springs to Life in the Commonwealth of Dominica

Teamwork and friendship bloomed on Friday, 9 June when students at Roseau Primary School in the Commonwealth of Dominica participated in the first tree-planting event forming part of the Plant a Tree Initiative with the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s (ECCB’s) Mentorship Schools.

The Plant a Tree Initiative is being held in celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the ECCB. The initiative will run through to 11 July 2023, with a beautiful array of fruit and ornamental trees being planted at the eight schools which form part of the ECCB Primary School Mentorship Programme.

The Mentorship Programme, which began in 2007, falls under the Bank’s Strategic Goal of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance and involves students in Grades 4 to 6.

On Friday, 9 June, the students in the Commonwealth of Dominica, most of whom are members of the 4H Club at the Roseau Primary School, planted 10 trees donated by the Society for Historic Architectural Preservation and Enhancement (SHAPE).

ECCB’s Country Manager in the Commonwealth of Dominica, Sherma John, was on hand to assist the children with the tree planting and took the opportunity to encourage them to nurture and care for the plants regularly.

The trees – guava-cherry, mango, fig, olive, pink grafted guava, purple sugar apple, sapodilla, soursop, sweet tamarind, and yellow raspberry – added to the variety of fruit trees already in the schoolyard.

