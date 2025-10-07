Dominica, Barbados Sign Landmark Tourism Partnership

Dominica and Barbados have signed a landmark tourism partnership through an agreement to collaborate on promoting their tourism products and offering enhanced multi-destination packages.

The historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed on October 1 at the Hilton Barbados Resort during the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC). The partnership between Dominica, the Nature Isle and Barbados, the Gem of the Caribbean— marks a significant step toward deepening regional ties and delivering greater value to travellers.

The Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) and the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) entered into the MOU to cement this step toward strengthening the appeal of both countries, promoting sustainable tourism and developing new vacation experiences for travellers.

The MOU establishes a joint framework for cooperation, focusing on marketing, knowledge exchange and enhancing visitor experiences across both destinations. This collaboration is especially timely as the Caribbean continues to attract travellers from Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States and Latin America seeking diverse and enriching experiences.

The agreement was signed by Marva Williams, CEO and Director of DDA and Andrea Franklin, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BTMI. Cheryl Carter, Chief Operations Officer of BTMI; Graham Clarke, BTMI’s Director for the Caribbean; and Lise Cuffy, Marketing Executive at DDA, witnessed the signing.

Franklin acknowledged Barbados’ reputation as a tourism leader but stressed that the MOU would be mutually beneficial, emphasizing the need for creative collaboration and regional unity.

“Dominica may see Barbados as a tourism ‘grandparent,’ but there’s so much we can learn from each other. Barbados is proud to be the premier home port cruising destination in the region and we see this as an opportunity to attract more business to neighbouring islands as well,” Franklin said.

She added that the MOU serves as a stepping stone and could open doors to similar agreements with other islands.

“When it comes to attracting airlift to the region, it’s vital that we stop viewing ourselves as individual countries competing for flights. Instead, we must work together to bring more airlift into the Caribbean. If Barbados serves as the hub, we should channel that connectivity to our sister islands, like Dominica, ensuring all destinations benefit,” Franklin said.

“Our teams will meet to strategize on marketing and to engage airlines and cruise lines, ensuring we maximize the benefits of this partnership. We’re especially excited to collaborate in areas such as sports, eco-tourism and sustainable tourism, all of which are essential to the future of Caribbean travel,” Franklin added.

Williams supported Franklin’s comments by underscoring the value in leveraging the already strong relationship between the nations. They intend to ensure it benefits both destinations financially.

“This collaboration is part of a larger conversation and we look forward to learning from Barbados, which will help build greater awareness and create a ripple effect on the GDP and economic opportunities for both our countries,” Williams said.

“We all have unique attributes to offer and this partnership isn’t just about tourism; it’s about exploring opportunities in other industries, such as manufacturing, that can benefit both nations. Improving air access is essential so that our people can move around the Caribbean efficiently and effectively,” Williams added.

Key areas of collaboration outlined in the agreement include:

Curating and promoting multi-destination tourism packages that highlight the unique cultural, eco-tourism, adventure and wellness offerings of Dominica and Barbados

Supporting the development of air and cruise connections to facilitate seamless travel between islands

Coordinating media exchanges, media familiarisation tours, joint training and public relations events to raise the profile of both destinations globally

Sharing expertise in sustainable tourism and product enhancement to ensure lasting benefits for local communities and the environment

Historically, Caribbean nations have recognised the value of working together to attract long-haul visitors, allowing travellers to experience the region’s diversity in a single trip.

Graham Clarke, BTMI’s Director for the Caribbean, said that the new MOU builds on this tradition.

“Today’s global travellers are seeking value-added experiences and deeper engagement with local communities. This collaboration with the Nature Isle adds a unique dimension to the Barbados tourism product, and we believe Dominica will benefit in the same way. We’re excited for what this partnership means, not just for our tourism sectors, but for visitors, who will enjoy richer, more meaningful experiences across both destinations,” Clarke said.

A joint working group will oversee the implementation of the MOU with biannual progress reviews and the development of a detailed action plan to ensure the partnership achieves its objectives. Both parties have agreed that each will bear its own implementation costs with joint initiatives subject to separate funding agreements as needed.