Caribbean airlines expand Dominica service to include San Juan

Dominica Welcomes New Caribbean Airlines Flights Enhancing Regional and International Connectivity

The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica is elated by the announcement from Caribbean Airlines (CAL) to expand services in Dominica to include San Juan, Puerto Rico and increased frequency from Trinidad. This is the result of consistent collaboration with regional and international airline partners, including Caribbean Airlines, to enhance Dominica’s connectivity and visitor experience.

The schedule, jointly developed with Caribbean Airlines, re-establishes direct service between San Juan, Puerto Rico and Dominica, just one month after Silver Airways announced total cessation of operations. This new connection restores a critical link to the San Juan hub, providing smooth onward connections for both inbound and outbound travelers from the U.S. mainland and the wider Caribbean.

The new route offers an afternoon departure from San Juan at 4:00 p.m., allowing more time for inbound connecting passengers. The return leg departs Dominica at 10:00 a.m., a more comfortable travel window for residents and visitors, reducing the burden of early morning commutes and extended layovers in San Juan.

The new CAL schedule also improves direct connectivity with Trinidad, including increased service from Port of Spain. This has immediate benefits for passengers originating in Trinidad as well as those connecting from CAL’s flights out of JFK (New York) and Toronto, all key tourism source markets for Dominica.

With these changes:

Service from Toronto to Dominica improves from once weekly to four times weekly southbound and twice weekly northbound via Port of Spain.

Hon. Denise Charles-Pemberton, Minister for Tourism, welcomed the new flights, stating:

“We are thrilled with this latest development by Caribbean Airlines, which reinforces the strong partnership between Dominica and the airline. The rapid reinstatement of San Juan service and increased frequency via Trinidad are strategic improvements that respond directly to the needs of travelers, tour operators, and Dominican nationals abroad. This will help drive visitor arrivals, boost tourism spending, and support our broader air access goals as we prepare to transition to the international airport.”

The Government of Dominica remains committed to improving travel convenience and boosting sustainable tourism growth. This new development aligns with the island’s long-term vision of becoming a more accessible, desirable, and connected destination for regional and international travelers alike.