Dominica: Contract signed to restore Windsor Park Stadium lighting

The Dominican government and Watson Canoville of C&J Electrical Services signed an EC 2.4 million contract to restore the Windsor Park Sports Stadium’s lighting.

Six(6) new poles/light towers are part of the work scope, which is expected to be completed in three months.

Senator Oscar George, Minister with Special Responsibility for Youth and Sports, said at a ceremony on December 29, 2022, that the site will be able to host evening international cricket matches thanks to improved lighting damaged by Hurricane Maria.

In June of last year, the government spent $400,000 on stadium repairs before the West Indies-Bangladesh T20 match.

Source : DNO