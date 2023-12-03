Dominica Coulibri Ridge resort owners’ found in burnt vehicle

Daniel Langlois, a Quebec-based entrepreneur and philanthropist in the field of digital media, has been discovered deceased in Dominica, along with his partner Dominique Marchand.

According to CTV, Quebec entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and his wife Dominique Marchand died at their adopted home of Dominica, in the Caribbean.

Dominica News Online first reported Saturday that remains, believed to be the bodies of Langlois and Marchand, were discovered in a burnt vehicle on December 1. When CTV News reached out to local police, they declined to confirm or deny the story.

Langlois and Marchand collaborated on the island’s luxury resort, Coulibri Ridge. Langlois is well-known in Quebec’s media business as the creator of SOFTIMAGE, a digital effects programme that has been utilised on numerous blockbuster films such as Jurassic Park, The Matrix, and Harry Potter.

He eventually founded the Daniel Langlois Foundation, whose mission is to encourage sustainability in communities affected by natural disasters. The charity also contributed to the purchase of the Ex-Centris movie theatre complex in Montreal.

CTV inquired with Global Affairs Canada about the Dominica report, and while the agency responded, it did not name Langlois or Marchand, claiming “privacy considerations.”

“Global Affairs Canada is aware of reports of the deaths of two Canadian citizens in Dominica,” a representative said in an emailed response. “Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of the Canadian citizens involved.”

“Consular officials stand ready to provide consular assistance and support to the family and are in contact with local authorities to obtain additional information,” the statement said. “Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed.”

Coulibri Ridge is located on the island of Dominica’s south coast.

Langlois and Marchand were both respected members of the community. A close friend described the couple as “exemplary.”

“We met them when they first came” to the Caribbean over two decades ago, Jessica Canham of London, Ont., said CTV.

“They were just exemplary community members and investors,” she went on to say.

The Dominica News Online piece was widely and swiftly circulated around the community via personal digital means. Canham claims that people are still stunned.

“It’s a small community,” she remarked. “News travels quickly. So everyone is absolutely stunned. Disbelief.”

“You suddenly realise how valuable life is and how short it is.” “We must always remember to tell people how much they mean to us while they are with us,” Canham concluded.