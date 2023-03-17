Time’s yearly listing of world’s greatest places includes Dominica

DOMINICA FEATURED IN TIME’S ANNUAL LIST OF THE WORLD’S GREATEST PLACES

TIME magazine has revealed its highly anticipated third annual list of the World’s Greatest Places, featuring 50 extraordinary travel destinations around the world, including the Caribbean island of Dominica.

TIME compiled the list by soliciting nominations of places, including countries, regions, cities, and towns, from its international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences. Readers can view the full list on TIME’s website. This is the first time Dominica has been featured on the list.

“To be recognized by such a prestigious, internationally recognized publication is a true testament to the culture, natural beauty, and wonders Dominica has to offer travelers,” said Hon Denise Charles, Minister of Tourism. “We are extremely proud of the growth in tourism we have seen recently, and we look forward to welcoming new adventurers to our island.”

Known as the ‘The Nature Island,’ Dominica offers a unique vacation experience for adventure travelers with its scenic hiking trails, waterfalls, hot springs and lakes, cultural events/festivals, diving and water sports, whale/dolphin watching, and canyoning, which the magazine showcases as the appeal for a visit to this green island.

Coulibri Ridge, a 14-suite, off-grid, discreet luxury resort perched atop a mountain ridge in southern Dominica and member of Beyond Green, is also spotlighted as its recent opening has earned acclaim for its design and mission. The resort, which is the result of more than 20 years of research, environmental testing, infrastructure building, and community engagement, ensures the highest degree of sustainability, respectful development, and community collaboration.

“This recognition validates the power of sustainable tourism and nature-inspired luxury,” said Dominique Marchand, the resort’s General Manager. “The tourism industry in Dominica is committed to bringing sustainability to the forefront of the travel experience, and what we have created here is a shining example of how to make it work.”

TIME also features the Waitukubuli Sea Trail, a new experience that mirrors Dominica’s famous Waitukubuli National Trail, a long-distance hiking trail that runs the length of the island. The Waitukubuli Sea Trail, which launched earlier this year, is a seven-day adventure that covers 40 miles by kayak and runs along the island’s Caribbean coastline.

“This accolade from TIME, in addition to the accolades recently bestowed on Dominica by Travel + Leisure, Lonely Planet, CNN and others signals that Dominica is a true hidden gem that is ready to be discovered by travelers looking for a new and unique vacation experience.”