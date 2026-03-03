Dominica-US deportee deal caps arrivals at 28 per year

Dominica to finalize deal with US to accept third-country migrants

Dominica is currently finalizing a diplomatic agreement with the United States to host a strictly limited number of third-country migrants whom Washington cannot repatriate.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit clarified that the arrangement is capped at 28 individuals annually, with the International Organization for Migration overseeing the logistical and operational management.

To avoid national debt, the government is currently evaluating housing and financial strategies to ensure the program remains sustainable.

Skerrit emphasized that this partnership strengthens bilateral relations while potentially addressing local labor shortages by integrating skilled workers into the economy.

By framing the initiative as a socioeconomic opportunity, the administration hopes to discourage xenophobia and highlight the benefits of international cooperation.