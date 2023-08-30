Sylvanie Burton to be Dominica’s first female & indigenous President

Sylvanie Burton is Dominica’s presidential nominee, according to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

Skerrit told a media conference today that he discussed Burton’s candidacy with Opposition Leader Jesma Paul to send a joint candidate to parliament.

The prime minister and opposition leader must agree on a nominee and submit it to the Speaker of Parliament under the constitution. Any parliamentarian can nominate if consensus is not obtained.

Burton will be Dominica’s first indigenous woman president if the National Assembly approves her appointment.

She succeeds Charles Savarin, who is resigning after two five-year mandates.

Dominica’s ninth president is 58.