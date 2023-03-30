Dominica gets more flights as InterCaribbean increases service to the island

InterCaribbean Airways Increases Service to Dominica

The Ministry of Tourism is pleased to announce the expanded flight schedule to service Dominica and the rest of the Caribbean.

On March 15, InterCaribbean held its maiden voyage with its ATR aircraft to Dominica. An official ceremony was held to mark the event which included a water cannon welcome symbolic of the inaugural flight of an aircraft to a destination. A delegation from the Dominica Air and Seaports Authority was on hand to meet with the pilots of the ATR aircraft.

InterCaribbean Airways has introduced its ATR 42 – 500 on its Eastern Caribbean route system. In summer, the airline will operate a mix of Embraer 120 (30 seats) and ATR 42 (48 seats) services to Dominica with the ATR 42 replacing the Embraer 120 over time.

The new schedule will include daily flights to Dominica, as well as connections to other destinations, giving travelers the freedom to plan their Caribbean vacations with ease. InterCaribbean will operate multiple daily flights into The Nature Island from St. Lucia and Barbados and depart via direct or one-stop. The number of flights available to passengers will increase from eleven to seventeen each week, improving their ability to visit Dominica.

Additionally, an interline agreement with British Airways (BA) from the UK affords greater convenience to travelers. British Airways connects daily with InterCaribbean Airways at Barbados allowing for same-day connections in both directions between the UK and Dominica. Travelers can book on the BA site or with their travel agents. Should travelers wish to travel on other airlines into Barbados to connect with InterCaribbean onward to Dominica, separate tickets will have to be booked online or via a travel agent.

Similarly, passengers originating in the United States and Canada on American Airlines, JetBlue, United Airlines, Air Canada, or WestJet can also connect to and from Dominica in Barbados on InterCaribbean. Travelers will need to book separate tickets (origin city to Barbados) and (Barbados to Dominica) online or by contacting a travel agent.

Director of Tourism Colin Piper stated that “We are pleased to continue our relationship with interCaribbean with increased service for residents of the Caribbean as well as returning nationals and visitors from the UK, USA, and Canada for onward connections through their hubs of choice that InterCaribbean serves. It is also important to understand how to book your travel as some travelers will have to do so in two separate tickets because of nuances of the Online Travel Agents (OTAs) and so contacting a travel agent is always a good option. The Discover Dominica Authority welcomes the additional service to Dominica, which coincides with its mandate to increase visitor arrivals to Dominica.”

For more information on booking with InterCaribbean Airways, please visit our website at discoverdominica.com/en/airlines or go directly to www.intercaribbean.com

Source : Discover Dominica