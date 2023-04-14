Dominica has published a travel update for the second quarter of 2023

Following a successful first quarter and the island’s recent recognition as one of TIME’s World’s Greatest Places, the Discover Dominica Authority is sharing travel updates for the second quarter. This information will continue to be shared on a quarterly basis to raise awareness of the options available to the increasing number of travelers planning on visiting the destination.

Air Antilleswill maintain its current schedule of three rotations in and out of DOM from Guadeloupe (PTP) on Mon/Wed/Fri. Commencing April 1, 2023, Air Antilles has added service between St. Lucia (SLU) Dominica (DOM), and Guadeloupe (PTP) onward to St. Martin (SFG). This midday flight to Guadeloupe allows for travel through Paris to Europe. The return schedule from SFG/PTP/DOM allows same-day inward connections from points beyond Guadeloupe into Dominica.

American Airlinesnonstop service to Dominica (DOM) from Miami International Airport (MIA) will see a slight change in frequency during the second quarter. The schedule for direct service between Miami and Dominica will be 3x weekly on Mon/Wed/Sat from April 3 to May 31, 2023, and increase to 4x weekly on Mon/Wed/Fri/Sun from June 1 to Aug 14, 2023.

Caribbean Airlines(CAL) will be expanding its services to Dominica beginning April 7, 2023, making the island more accessible than ever before. CAL will maintain its current schedule from Trinidad (POS) to DOM nonstop and onward to Barbados on Thursdays, and Trinidad (POS) via Barbados (BGI) to DOM and back to Trinidad (POS) on Mondays. The expanded service adds a direct flight from Trinidad (POS) to DOM on Fridays, and now makes onward connections to the Tristate area (NY, CT, NJ) in the US (via JFK) and to Canada via (Toronto) easier. CAL also allows travel to Houston (IAH) via POS with connections to United Airlines. Travelers from Europe through Amsterdam can connect between KLM and CAL at POS. Traveling to Dominica on CAL has also become more convenient with connections between CAL and American Airlines visible on sites such as Expedia, Google Flights, etc.

interCaribbeanannounced increased services to the Caribbean, including daily flights to Dominica, as well as connections to other destinations. The airline introduced its ATR 42-500 on its Eastern Caribbean route system and plans to operate more frequently starting this summer. An interline agreement with British Airways (BA) from the UK will connect daily with InterCaribbean Airways at Barbados allowing for same-day connections in both directions. In total, interCaribbean will operate 17 flights to Dominica weekly from Barbados and St. Lucia.

LIAT Airlinescontinues to service Dominica through Antigua (ANU) and Barbados (BGI) from Thursday through Monday.

SilverAirways is a codeshare partner with American Airlines, JetBlue, United, and Delta. Silver Airways recently upgraded its service to Dominica with the transition from its 34-seat Saab 340 aircraft to its 48-seat ATR aircraft to serve the SJU/DOM route. Travelers from the US can book on American Airlines, United, JetBlue, or Delta websites and travel to Dominica through San Juan (SJU) onwards to Dominica on a flight operated by Silver Airways, their codeshare partner. The service is offered 4x weekly inbound to Dominica on Mon/Thu/Fri/Sat and outbound on Tue/Fri/Sat/Sun. Silver Airways will operate 5x weekly with an additional flight from May 15 to July 5, arriving on Tuesdays and departing on Wednesdays.

Winair, inpartnership with Air Antilles, will operate 3x weekly rotations on Mon/Wed/Fri between Dominica and St. Maarten (SXM) until June 30, 2023. These flights have onward connections to SJU. European travelers to and from Amsterdam can make connections via SXM between Winair and KLM/Air France.

In addition to airlift, travelers can arrive in Dominica via ferry service from nearby islands:

L’express des Ilesferry service will maintain 5x return services per week with Guadeloupe (Mon/Wed/Fri/Sat/Sun) and five days per week from Martinique into Dominica (Wed-Sun) and out of Dominica on Mon/Wed/Fri/Sat/Sun. L’express des iles operates 4x per week to Saint Lucia (Thu-Sun) and from St. Lucia on Mon/Wed/Fri/Sat. Additional services may be added for Easter and public holidays, so travelers are advised to check the website for updates.

Valferrywill maintain its twice-per-week rotations on Sun/Fri between both Guadeloupe and Martinique (Saint Pierre) and Dominica.

