Dominica heads Winlott cricket tournament latest points standings

The latest points standings of the 2025 WINLOTT WICB Under-19 Cricket Championships being played in Grenada, shows defending champions Grenada sitting in third place with two points from three games played of which the Grenadians have won one and lost two to date, with a Net Run Rate of 0.33.

Topping the table is Dominica with four points, having played three games with one loss and two wins, and a Net Run Rate of 0.603.

Second is St. Vincent and the Grenadines also on four points from three games with one loss and two wins and a Net Run Rate of -0.537.

At the bottom of the table is Saint Lucia with two points from three games played; the Saint Lucians winning one and losing two, with a Net Run Rate of -0.346.

Today Thursday April 10, 2025 is the fourth round of matches in the 2025 WINLOTT WICB Under-19 Cricket Championships. St. Vincent and the Grenadines will play Dominica at the Tanteen Recreational Ground in a top-of-the-table clash, while Grenada and Saint Lucia will do battle at La Sagesse Playing Field.