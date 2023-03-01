Dominica: Historic cable car project to be built by Austrian company

Doppelmayr Group, an Austrian manufacturer of ropeways and cable cars, has been contracted to construct the Roseau Valley gondola/cable car project, which, upon completion, will be the longest in the world.

At a press conference on Monday, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit confirmed the information, noting that his government selected the Austrian company, which is regarded as one of the best in the industry, due to the limited number of companies engaged in the construction of such projects worldwide.

“This is an extremely reputable business. Last year, when the principals [owners] visited Dominica, I met with them,” he stated.

“As far as I’m aware,” Skerrit continued, “the bases and other elements will be constructed, and then all of the components will arrive from Austria and be assembled, allowing for a quicker installation.”

According to the Associate Times, Outdoor Engineers, a European company based in Switzerland, conducted a feasibility study in Dominica that revealed the completion of the cable car project would triple the country’s tourism.

The 10-passenger detachable gondola would provide visitors with a “fast, reliable, and comfortable means of visiting the national park in less than 20 minutes,” according to the international website Zenger, which announced on August 29, 2022, that Doppelmayr had been contracted to construct the project by 2024.

According to the Austrian company, the bottom station will include hospitality and shopping facilities that highlight the Caribbean island’s distinctive local characteristics.

