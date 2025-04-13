Dominica is 2025 WINLOTT WICB Under-19 Cricket Champions

Dominica tightened their grip on the 2025 WINLOTT WICB Under-19 Cricket Championships’ title today Saturday April 12, 2025 in their fifth round match against Grenada at Progress Park, after defeating hosts Grenada by 10 wickets, securing 8 points in the process from five matches played to sit unchallenged at the top of the table.

On a pitch dry and hard, tailored made for batting, Grenada won the toss and batted, and soon lost their first wicket, 15 for 1.

A 49-run partnership between Rickell Sylvester and Kirt Murray brought a sense of relief before Sylvester was dismissed – 64 for 2, then 83 for 3 when Kevin Bubb was dismissed. For 13. Kirt Murray and his brother Kirsten took the score to 164 before a rush of blood saw Kirsten slog-sweeping to square-leg, only to give Jelani Joseph catching practice – 164 for 4 after 37 overs.

Grenada’s innings hit the brakes from then on as batsmen struggled against steady and accurate bowling, as wickets continued to fall at 199 for 5, 200 for 6, 205 for 7, and 210 for 8; the innings ended at 223 for 8 off their allotted 50 overs.

Keyshon Abraham and Desron Mitchell remaining 13 and 3 not out, respectively while extras contributed 10 made of 1 leg-bye, and 9 wides,

Earsinho Fontaine took 2 for 31, Jelani Joseph 1 for 26, Jahson Vidal 1 for 38, and Edmund Morancie 1 for 42; bowling for Dominica.

In reply, Winlott Man-of-the-Match Dominican skipper Stephan Pascal and Darin Toussaint put on a 225-run opening partnership as Dominica won by ten wickets. Pascal, continuing to make the small mental adjustments to his game, stroke a classy 142 not out off 120 deliveries, which included thirteen 4s and four 6s in a 153-minute stay at the crease.

At the other end, Toussaint hit a patient 68 not out, inclusive of six 4s and one 6 in a 111 ball knock. Added were 15 extras made of 3 byes, 2 leg-byes, and 10 wides.

Seven bowlers were used, but none were able to effect a breakthrough, as the Dominican pair batted with very little bother.

Dominica now has 8 points from five matches, and will battle Saint Lucia at the Tanteen Playing Field, and Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines will play each other at Progress Park.

On Sunday April 13, 2025, the final day of competition, the race is now on for a second place finish between Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Saint Lucia, each of whom sit on 4 points from 2 wins and three losses from five matches played.

In Sunday’s various scenarios, if St. Vincent and the Grenadines beats Grenada, they will move to 6 points, and Grenada will remain on 4 points. If Saint Lucia beats Dominica, they will move to 6 points same as St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Then the Net Run Rates will determine whether St. Vincent and the Grenadines or Saint Lucia places second.

However, if both St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Saint Lucia lose, then Grenada places second. No matter which scenario, Dominica is the 2025 WINLOTT WICB Under-19 Cricket Champions.