Dominica Jazz ‘n Creole Festival Unveils Sizzling 2025 Lineup

Discover Dominica Authority Unveils the 2025 Jazz ‘n Creole Festival Lineup

The Discover Dominica Authority unveiled the 2025 Jazz ‘n Creole Festival lineup during a virtual launch on Friday, March 28. The festival is scheduled for Sunday, May 4, at Fort Shirley in the Cabrits National Park, featuring an afternoon and evening of jazz, Caribbean rhythms, and cultural immersion, starting at 2:00 p.m.

Headlining this year’s festival are top-tier local, regional, and international artists, including:

Dominica: Swingin’ Stars, Signal Band, ColtonT, Abiyah Israel, Marie Pascale, Shalina, and Carlyn XP.

Swingin’ Stars, Signal Band, ColtonT, Abiyah Israel, Marie Pascale, Shalina, and Carlyn XP. Regional and international:Jazz trumpeter Etienne Charles from Trinidad and Tobago, opera and jazz singer Marie-Claire Giraud from Dominica and New York, and reggae star Etana from Jamaica.

In the lead-up to the main event, a series of fringe events will take place across Dominica, offering visitors and locals an opportunity to enjoy intimate jazz performances, cultural showcases, and pre-festival celebrations. Full details will be announced soon.

Attendees are encouraged to embrace ” Sunset Creole Chic,” a dress code inspired by the warm, radiant hues of a Dominican sunset—deep coral, rich gold, warm orange, vibrant red, and bright yellow, accented with peach, magenta, and muted teal. Flowy dresses, linen outfits, bold prints, and tropical accessories will capture the essence of Caribbean elegance. Complementing the fashion and music, festivalgoers can savor authentic Creole cuisine, explore local art exhibits, and enjoy family-friendly activities, all set against the backdrop of Dominica’s Cabrits National Park.

General admission tickets are available at $135 (early bird) and $160 (advance). Tickets at the gate will be priced at $200. Teenagers aged 13-17 can attend for $75, while children 12 and under enter for free. VIP packages, offering premium seating and dedicated bar service, are available for $350. Tickets can be purchased online at www.dominicafestivals.com or at the Discover Dominica Authority office on Great Marlborough Street in Roseau.

To provide continuous updates, weekly press conferences will begin on April 3rd and be held every Thursday at 10:00 a.m., streamed live on the Dominica Festivals Facebook page with media coverage from various outlets. For more information, follow @DominicaFestivals on social media or visit the official website www.dominicafestivals.com.