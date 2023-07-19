Dominica loses visa-free access to the UK due to security concerns

Dominican passport holders must now obtain a visa to enter and transit the United Kingdom.

Suella Braverman, the UK Home Secretary, made the news today in a statement to the House of Commons.

Dominica, Honduras, Namibia, Timor-Leste, and Vanuatu all face visa restrictions.

“Careful consideration of Dominica’s and Vanuatu’s operation of a citizenship by investment scheme has shown clear and evident abuse of the scheme, including the granting of citizenship to individuals known to pose a risk to the UK,” Braverman said in her remarks.

“The decision to impose visa requirements was made solely for migration and border security purposes, and it is not indicative of poor relations with these countries.” Any decision to reform a visa regime is not taken lightly, and we regularly evaluate our border and immigration systems to ensure they continue to serve the UK national interest.”

She stated that preparations had been made for citizens of these nations to apply for visas.

Braverman stated that an exception will be made for nationals of these countries who have confirmed plans to go to the UK visa-free by August 16, 2023.