Dominica willing to serve as mediator in US-Venezuela conflict

In a direct appeal for de-escalation, Dominica’s Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has formally offered for his country to serve as a mediator in the conflict between the United States and Venezuela.

Skerrit stated that Dominica is well-positioned for this role as it is a “good friend” to both nations and has successfully acted as an intermediary in the past.

In a clear appeal to President Trump’s self-image as a dealmaker, Skerrit urged the US to leverage its leader’s track record of negotiation, stating, “I would urge the United States to draw upon that trajectory to advance that noble cause and actions that he has been able to achieve over the years.”

This frames Dominica’s appeal not as a critique, but as an encouragement to use proven diplomatic strengths, adding a layer of strategic depth to the tiny nation’s bold gambit.

“We always maintain that the Caribbean should be a zone of peace and that any thought of military actions in the Caribbean should be reconsidered. We believe that dialogue and diplomatic channels are better ways to solve problems…”

While Prime Minister Skerrit is publicly calling for the US to reconsider its military actions in the Caribbean, he simultaneously describes the United States in glowing terms as a crucial ally. In the same press conference where he urged diplomacy over force, Skerrit identified the US as Dominica’s “number one partner” in national security.

This isn’t just rhetoric; the partnership has tangible benefits. He noted that the US has provided Dominica with a radar to monitor its marine spaces and is financing “a number of other major infrastructural projects” related to national security.

Since September, the Donald Trump administration has conducted a series of lethal military strikes on vessels off the coast of Venezuela. The official justification for these operations is a “war on illegal drugs.” However, this narrative is being challenged by political observers who believe the strikes are part of a broader “regime change” strategy against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In response to the growing military presence, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) issued a statement reiterating the long-held principle that the region should be a “zone of peace.” Such a unified front is crucial for smaller states seeking to influence larger powers. However, a shocking fracture has appeared in that unity, revealing a deep ideological divide.

The CARICOM statement was not endorsed by the government of Trinidad and Tobago.