Dominica planning to expand the runway at Douglas Charles Airport

Despite the fact that Dominica has begun construction on an international airport, plans are in the works to expand the runway of the island’s current airport, the Douglas Charles Airport.

Tourism Minister Denise Charles stated at the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s (CHTA) Caribbean Travel Marketplace in Barbados that the move will hopefully entice additional carriers to Dominica.

“We are currently embarking on a project to expand our runway so that we can attract many other airline partners to the destination, such as Delta and JetBlue,” she revealed to Travel Market Report (TMR).

Dominica just announced direct flights from Miami by American carriers, and Charles believes the success of such a move will encourage other carriers to expand flights to the island.

“We are in advanced discussions with a number of other airlines,” she said. “Hopefully, we will have more nonstop service to the destination in the near future.”

Meanwhile, Colin Piper, CEO of the Discover Dominica Authority, outlined why a new airport is needed and why it is critical for a small country like Dominica. He stated that the wind has caused issues for flights trying to land at Douglas Charles Airport.

“For years, landing in Dominica has been difficult for a lot of aircraft because the wind poses challenges for landing on our current runway,” he was quoted as saying by TMR. “The runway improvements and the new airport are both efforts to enable people to land here, enjoy their time here, and not have to be diverted to one of our neighboring islands.”

