Dominica Police Force Destroys $36 Million in Seized Drugs

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force recently destroyed over $36.9 million worth of illegal drugs seized during various operations.
The destroyed drugs included marijuana valued at over $3 million and cocaine valued at over $33 million, totaling $36,968,668. While most of these drugs were seized during the final quarter of 2024, some were from earlier operations and court cases that have since been concluded.
The destruction was carried out under the supervision of the Inspector of the Drug Department, who issued a stern warning to drug dealers, reaffirming the police force’s unwavering commitment to combating illegal drug activities.
Key stakeholders, including the Director of the Drug Prevention Unit, the Deputy Chief of Police, other senior officers, and members of the media, attended the event.
The police force remains steadfast in its mission to maintain control over the drug situation in Dominica and ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.