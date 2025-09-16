Dominica promotes world creole music festival in Guadeloupe

Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) advanced its regional marketing efforts this week with a promotional activation in Guadeloupe, highlighting both the island’s tourism offerings and the upcoming World Creole Music Festival (WCMF). The initiative is part of a September 8–13 mission to Guadeloupe and Martinique.

On September 9, the delegation hosted a media cocktail at Hotel La Creole Beach in Gosier. The event attracted more than 50 stakeholders, including representatives from the Regional Council, top media professionals, and French Consul Clayton Shillingford. Guests were treated to a special performance by Shelly of Signal Band, offering a preview of the bouyon rhythms that will be featured at the festival.

The delegation included Sobers Esprit, Deputy Chairman of the DDA Board of Directors; Leroy Charles, Cultural Ambassador; Ayodele Andrew, Festival and Events Manager, DDA; and Marva Williams, CEO of the DDA and Director of Tourism. Presentations showcased Dominica’s eco-adventure experiences, culinary offerings, historic landmarks and Kalinago cultural heritage. The team also introduced the 25th edition of the WCMF, set for October 24–26, 2025, at Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Roseau.

“Guadeloupe is an important neighbor and partner for Dominica,” said Marva Williams, CEO of the DDA and Director of Tourism. “Our presence here allows us to deepen cultural and tourism linkages, while sharing the unique attractions of Dominica and building excitement for the World Creole Music Festival.”

In addition to the cocktail event, the delegation engaged in broadcast and print interviews with Canal 10, Guadeloupe Première, France-Antilles, RCI and other major outlets. These appearances ensured wide coverage across Guadeloupe’s media landscape.

The promotional campaign continues in Martinique with a media cocktail at Hotel Simon in Fort-de-France.

The World Creole Music Festival, first staged in 1997, is one of the Caribbean’s leading cultural celebrations. The 2025 silver anniversary edition will feature regional icons and international stars across three nights of performances.