Dominica Reinforces Status as Dive Destination at DEMA Show 2024

The Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) has successfully participated in the DEMA Show 2024, which took place from November 19-22, 2024, in Las Vegas. Represented by CEO Marva Williams and Destination Marketing Manager Andia Ravariere, DDA showcased the island’s unique diving experiences alongside notable local participants Nature Island Dive and the Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort.

The Diving Equipment & Marketing Association (DEMA) Show is known for attracting hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of professionals globally, making it a vital platform for networking and education. DDA’s participation aligns with its Integrated Marketing Plan (IMP) for 2024/2025, which is focused on promoting Dominica’s unique diving experiences and natural beauty.

In her remarks, CEO Marva Williams stated, “Our island is recognized as a premier dive destination in the Caribbean, and we strive to reinforce this reputation at every opportunity. With pristine reefs, vibrant marine life and breathtaking underwater dive sites, Dominica offers a truly unique experience. Our mission is not only to promote Dominica as the Nature Island but also to position it as a sustainable, must-visit destination that invites divers from around the globe to discover our extraordinary underwater wonders.”

DDA’s strategic engagement at DEMA is expected to enhance Dominica’s tourism industry significantly. By highlighting the island’s ecological diversity and exceptional diving conditions, DDA aims to attract more divers and eco-tourists, contributing to economic growth through increased visitor numbers.

Looking ahead, DDA has already begun preparations for next year’s DEMA Show. Plans are underway for a more informative and interactive presentation that will further emphasize Dominica’s underwater offerings. This includes developing unique dive packages in collaboration with local accommodations and tourism stakeholders.

DDA remains committed to making a substantial impact at future events, ensuring that Dominica continues to gain recognition as a premier diving destination.