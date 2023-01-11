Dominica releases travel update for first quarter of 2023

Following a successful holiday travel season and the numerous travel awards and accolades received in 2022, the Discover Dominica Authority will be sharing quarterly travel updates to raise awareness of the travel options available to the many travelers planning on visiting the destination..

December marked the one-year anniversary of American Airlines’ direct, nonstop service to Dominica (DOM) from Miami International Airport (MIA), making it easier than ever for U.S. travelers to get to The Nature Island. Due to the ongoing challenges in assets and pilot availability, beginning Wednesday, January 11, the flight schedule will change as follows:

January 11 – February 2, 3x weekly (Mon/Wed/Sat)

February 3 – April 3, 4x weekly (Mon/Wed/Sat/Sun)

The current flight schedule is available on aa.com. American Airlines is making updates based on the availability of aircraft and resources and will be releasing the schedule for the remainder of the year in the coming months.

SilverAirways (American Airlines, JetBlue, United, Delta) is a code share partner with American Airlines, JetBlue, United and Delta. Silver Airways recently upgraded their service to Dominica with the transition from their 34 seat Saab 340 aircraft to their 48 seat ATR aircraft to serve the SJU/DOM route. Travelers from the US can also fly to Dominica (DOM) on American Airlines, United, JetBlue or Delta through San Juan (SJU) and connect on Silver Airways, which offers service 4x weekly

Arrivals in on Mon/Thu/Fri/Sat

Departures out on Tue/Fri/Sat/Sun).

interCaribbeancontinues to expand its services in the Eastern Caribbean with the addition of new routes, jet service and larger ATR aircraft. InterCaribbean will continue with 22 flights weekly in and out of Dominica (DOM) as follows:

Barbados (BGI), 4 flights in on Mon/Tue/Wed/Sat and 2 out on Thu/Sat

Tortola (EIS), 2 flights in on Mon/Thu and 2 out on Tue/Fri

Lucia (SLU), 7 flights in on Tue/Wed/Thu/Fri/Sat and 5 out on Mon/Tue/Wed/Fri/Sun

LIAT Airlinesoffers service Thursday through Monday. LIAT also recently increased service to Dominica(DOM) on Fridays from Barbados (BGI) to Dominica(DOM) onward to Antigua (ANU) and changed its schedule on Saturday from Antigua (ANU) via St. Kitts (SKB) to Dominica (DOM). On Saturdays, LIAT now offers two outbound options to Antigua (ANU) and Barbados (BGI).

Caribbean Airlinesmaintains its schedule from Trinidad (POS) to Dominica direct and onward to Barbados on Thursdays and Trinidad (POS) via Barbados (BGI) to Dominica (DOM) and back to Trinidad (POS) on Mondays. There are currently seats available into Dominica on the Feb 16 flight into Dominica for Dominica’s Carnival “Mas Domnik” Celebrations.

Air Antilleswill maintain its current schedule of three rotations in and out of Dominica from Guadeloupe (PTP) on Tue/Thu/Sat and in partnership with Winair, the three weekly rotations on Tue /Thu /Sat between Dominica and St. Maarten (SXM).

In addition to airlift, travelers can also arrive to Dominica via ferry service from nearby islands.

L’express des ilesferry service will maintain 5x return services per week with both Guadeloupe (Mon/Wed/Fri/Sat/Sun) and Martinique ((Wed-Sun) in and out of Dominica and four return services per week with Saint Lucia (Thu-Sun). Additional services may be added for Carnival and Easter, so travelers are advised to check the website for updates.

Valferrywill maintain its twice per week rotations on Sun/Fri between both Guadeloupe and Martinique (Saint Pierre) and Dominica. Please note additional service may be added for Carnival.

Source : Discover Dominica