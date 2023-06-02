Dominica residents to receive hurricane ties & nails free of charge

Melissa Poponne-Skerrit, Minister for Housing and Urban Development, introduced the Strengthening Homes Together Programme, a “Do it Yourself Hurricane Preparedness Initiative,” as part of the government’s climate-resilience initiative.

This effort provides free storm ties and nails to Dominicans, according to the minister.

Poponne-Skerrit said every Dominican home should be a hurricane shelter.

“And so we must get ready for the upcoming hurricane season and preparedness is key,” she said, noting recent harsh weather trends.

Poponne-Skerrit said her ministry will supply high-wind and seismic-resistant steel anchors.

She said it will prevent your roof from being lifted and destroyed, exposing you to the elements. “

She also noted that hurricanes can damage homes and businesses, costing money and valuables.

Poponne-Skerrit highlighted that hurricane-proofing homes can reduce severe weather damage.

She added, “When a significant number of homes are prepared and strengthened the overall country’s resilience is enhanced making you and your family safer.”

Dominicans should seize this chance, she said.

Poponne-Skerrit urged homeowners to secure roofs, rafters, timber, and steel structures to reduce hurricane damage.

She said the government will protect and prosper everyone.

“This initiative is one way we are working to achieve our goals,” she said. “We will introduce programs to improve the quality of life for all Dominicans.”

Contact constituency offices or the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development for application forms and distribution information.

Source : DNO