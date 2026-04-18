Dominica retains Winlott Under-19 Cricket title

Dominica has retained the WINLOTT / Windward Islands Under-19 Cricket with a 23-run victory over St. Vincent and the Grenadines at Benjamin Park on Saturday afternoon April 18, 2026.

Meanwhile in the other match between Grenada and Saint Lucia at the Geneva Playing Field, not a ball was bowled when the umpires decided to call it off as showers rendered an already wet surface waterlogged.

In the tournament, 2026 WINLOTT / Windward Islands Under-19 Cricket champions Dominica finished with 4 wins, 1 loss, and a defeat amassing 9 points, while Saint Lucia had three wins, one defeat, and two no results giving them 8 points to finish second.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines had two victories, four losses, finishing with 4 points in third place, while Grenada had one victory, one no result, and 4 losses to finish on 2 points at the bottom of the four team tournament.