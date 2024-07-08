Dominica Set to Host Inaugural Bike Festival, Kicks Off July 19

Dominica Revs Up for Inaugural Bike Festival

Dominica is gearing up to host its first-ever Bike Festival, attracting adrenaline enthusiasts and bikers from St. Martin, Guadeloupe, Martinique, St Kitts, St. Lucia, and Miami. Scheduled from July 19 to 21, the festival, organized by 767 Bike Life in collaboration with the Dominica Festivals Committee and Nature Island Riders, promises three days of exciting events and entertainment with a strong emphasis on safety.

The theme “Helmet On, Ride On, Safety is a must” underscores the commitment to ensuring a secure experience for all attendees.

Event Highlights:

Day 1 – July 19

4:00 p.m. – Welcome Ceremony and Stunt Showcase

Location: Roseau River Promenade

Features: Daring displays by local, regional, and international riders

8:00 p.m. – After-Party

Location: The Factory, Valley Road, Roseau

Entry Fee: $30

Day 2 – July 20

10:00 a.m. – Wheel’n and Wild’n Bike Exhibition

Location: Canefield Airport

Activities: Obstacle course, balance competition, loudest exhaust, people’s choice, best burnout

Day Pass: $30 from morning to night

Entry Fee After Drags: $20 (after 2 p.m.)

VIP: $100

Drags: $100 to test your machine or race

Competition Registration Fee: $50 for each competition (limited spaces available)

Day 3 – July 21

9:00 a.m. – Island Ride Out

Starting Location: Cruise Ship Berth, Roseau

Route: Scenic stops in Marigot, Calibishie, and Portsmouth beaches, ending at Bell Hall Beach Bar by 4 p.m.

Island Ride Out Pass: $50 (includes a t-shirt and a band) The band offers discounts at bars and restaurants on the tour

Tour Pass Purchase Locations: MaxDag Motorsports, 27 Cork St., Roseau; various pop-up shops (to be announced) and Canefield Airport on July 20

Season Ticket: $100

The organizers prioritize the safety of all participants and spectators. Comprehensive plans are in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. It is mandatory for all riders to always wear helmets while riding. Additionally, professional medical personnel will be on standby, and strict safety protocols will be enforced throughout the three-day event. Each of these elements has been carefully planned to ensure a secure experience for all attendees.

The Bike Festival 2024 is sponsored by the Government of Dominica through the Dominica Festivals Committee, MaxDag Motorsports, Auto Trade, Logistics Solutions, Victoria Inn, Fresh Press USA, and Print Express and fueled by West Indies Oil.