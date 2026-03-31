Dominica sets pace for Caribbean with hikefest 2026

This May, Dominica is calling on hikers, outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers across the region to plan their next escape with HikeFest 2026. The event, implemented by the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association (DHTA), offers guided hikes that open access to some of the island’s most secluded trails and natural sites.

HikeFest 2026 is staged under the theme “Beyond the Beaten Path,” offering a structured way to explore beyond the usual, with guided access to hidden lakes, forest pools, ridgelines and waterfalls that are not part of typical visitor experiences. Within a single trip, visitors can move across multiple terrains, from easy trails to full-day hikes, making Dominica a strong choice for travellers seeking an active Caribbean getaway.

The event unfolds across five Saturdays in May, with additional mid-week hikes scheduled for May 14, 18 and 21, allowing visitors to plan short stays or extended trips around multiple hiking experiences, including early morning climbs and a night hike experience.

Dominica is accessible via direct flights from Miami and New Jersey, regional connections across the Caribbean and ferry service from Guadeloupe, Martinique and St. Lucia, with a range of eco-lodges, resorts, hotels and rainforest retreats available for short or extended stays.

Chief Executive Officer of the Discover Dominica Authority, Marva Williams, said HikeFest aligns with the destination’s Nature of Love campaign and positions Dominica as a leading choice for active travel in the Caribbean.

“HikeFest gives travellers a reason to choose Dominica in May. It is about stepping into places you would not normally reach on your own and sharing that experience, whether as a couple, with friends or as part of a group.”

Each hike is led by experienced guides, ensuring a safe and structured environment while providing access to areas not typically explored without local knowledge.

Hike schedule:

May 2 – Boeri Lake (Moderate, 1.5 hrs)

May 2 – Trinity Lakes (Challenging, 3 hrs)

May 9 – Chemin Letang Trail (Moderate, 3 hrs)

May 16 – Jaco Flats (Challenging, 2.5 hrs)

May 23 – Middleham Trail – Nature After Dark (Easy, 1.5–2 hrs)

May 30 – Boiling Lake (Challenging, 6–8 hrs)

May 30 – Charles Warner Trail (Easy, 1 hr)

Registration fees are EC$75 per person per hike, EC$70 per hike for two to four hikes, EC$60 per hike for all five hikes and EC$60 per person per hike for groups of ten or more.

Travellers are encouraged to plan early, book accommodations and secure their spots, as capacity is limited and demand is expected throughout May.