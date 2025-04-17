Dominica Shines at 2025 Salon du Voyage Exhibitions in Martinique

Dominica’s Participation in Salon du Voyage in Martinique and Guadeloupe Boosts Regional Tourism Engagement

Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) successfully participated in the 2025 Salon du Voyage exhibitions in Martinique and Guadeloupe, where they promoted Dominica’s summer travel packages and connected with regional travelers. The events allowed for direct engagement with travel professionals and potential visitors, offering immediate booking options for tourism experiences.

In Martinique, the exhibition took place from March 21-23, 2025, at the Palais des Congrès de Madiana. DDA representatives included Ms. Daphne Vidal, Project Officer, and Ms. Markerah George, Acting Marketing Executive for the Caribbean and French West Indies. They were joined by private sector stakeholders, including Ms. Nancy Atzenweiler of Jungle Bay, Mrs. Decima Sharplis Valentine of Sea World Guest House, and Mr. Ricknal Daley of Ricky’s Tours, Voyages & Services. The group promoted Dominica’s nature and wellness tourism while facilitating same-day bookings.

The Holiday and Leisure Fair was held in Guadeloupe from April 4-6, 2025, at the Palais des Sports du Gosier. The event’s theme, “The Islands Between Them,” highlighted the connectivity and uniqueness of Caribbean islands. The Dominica booth featured Ms. Samantha Letang, Group Marketing Manager at GEMS; Ms. Shaney Bartley, Marketing Assistant at Fort Young Hotel; Ms. Vidal and Ms. George of DDA; Ms. Atzenweiler of Jungle Bay; Mrs. Jenniffer Sharplis, manager of Flamboyant Hotel; and Miss Dominica 2025, Ms. Tanisha Balson. Balson’s presence added cultural flair, further strengthening Dominica’s appeal.

“Our participation in the Salon du Voyage exhibitions in Martinique and Guadeloupe highlights our commitment to expanding Dominica’s presence in the Caribbean tourism market. These events provide a unique opportunity to engage directly with regional travelers, build lasting relationships with industry professionals, and showcase our island’s diverse offerings. Dominica’s natural beauty, rich culture, and hospitality make it an ideal destination for those seeking authentic experiences. We look forward to welcoming more visitors from the French West Indies, as these markets continue to be an integral part of our tourism strategy,” said Ms. Marva Williams, CEO of Discover Dominica Authority

The success of these exhibitions reflects DDA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its position in key markets. The participation in both Martinique and Guadeloupe highlights the Authority’s strategy to boost summer travel, increase visibility, and foster partnerships that will contribute to sustained growth in Dominica’s tourism sector.