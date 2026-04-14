Dominica sits on top of Windward U-19 cricket after two matches

Dominica has climbed to the top of the leaderboard following two rounds of matches in the 2026 WINLOTT / Windward Islands Under-19 Cricket Tournament, being played in Dominica. Dominica has 4 points from 2 wins in as many matches, and a net run rate of 2.695.

Saint Lucia by virtue of a superior net run rate over rivals Grenada, is second. Both Saint Lucia and Grenada has 2 points each with 1 loss and a win from their two matches played, but Saint Lucia sits in the second spot with a net run rate of 1.682, and Grenada minus 1.188.

Fourth and sitting in the last spot on the table is St. Vincent and the Grenadines who have lost both games played. Without a point on the table, the Vincentians have a net run rate of minus 2.825.

Meanwhile on Sunday April 12, 2026 at Benjamin Park, Grenada defeated Saint Lucia by 20 runs on the second day of the 2026 WINLOTT / Windward Islands Under-19 Cricket Tournament. Having won the toss, Grenada decided to bat first in a game reduced to 35 over per side after heavy overnight rain resulted in water seeping through the covers onto the pitch.

Kemile Abraham top scored with 24, Jayonn Henry 16, and Shamel Hillaire 12 as the lads from the Spice Isle were all out for 123 in 32,1 overs, with 29 extras. Bowling for Saint Lucia Bjorn Fanis took 3 for 23, skipper Theo Edward 2 for 20, Cody Fontenelle 2 for 26, Nathaniel Joseph 1 for 14, and Tyler Venner 1 for 30.

Chasing 124 in 35 overs, Saint Lucia lost wickets regularly as they were dismissed for 103 in 22.4 overs with 23 runs.

Tyler Venner top scored with 16, Theo Edward made 15, and Johnathan Daniel 11, as Shamel Hillaire, the sixth bowler used by Grenada ran through the opposition batting. He finished with figures of 6 for 25 in 5.4 overs, and the Man of the Match Award. Aaron Edwards took 2 for 13, and Aravinda Bishop 1 for 20, as the Grenadians broke into dancing and shouts of joy at the fall of the final wicket.

Over at the Geneva Playing Field, defending Winlott champions Dominica, handed St. Vincent and the Grenadines their second consecutive defeat, this time by 63 runs. St. Vincent and the Grenadines won the toss and sent the hosts to take first knock in another game in which the rain forced match officials to reduce the overs per inning to 30.

Dominica reached 170 for 8 in their 30 overs with 9 extras, with skipper Earsinho Fontaine leading the way with 42, Derwin Lewis 33, and Aiden Burton 30. Captain Jorden Charles took 2 for 30, Lebron Douglas 2 for 37, Elran Glasgow 2 for 40, Zach Thomas 1 for 22, and Kazado Henry 1 for 38.

In reply, the Vincentians, Alston Bobb Jr and Kevin Joseph made 22 each, Zach Thomas 14, and the rest of the batting were single digit figures in a total of 107 all out in 27.1, with 31 extras bowled. Bowling for Dominica, Aiden Burton finished with 3 for 22, skipper Earsinho Fontaine 3 for 25, Vince Darroux 2 for 02, Kenneth Burton 1 for 12, and Donte Benjamin 1 for 19, as Dominica secured their second consecutive victory by 63 runs.

Monday April 13, is a rest day, and on Tuesday April 14, 2026 third round of matches, Dominica and Saint Lucia will clash at Benjamin Park, while St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada play each other at the Geneva Playing Field.

Wednesday April 15, 2026 will be the playing of the fourth round of matches in which Dominica and Grenada meet at Benjamin Park, while Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines do battle at the Geneva Playing Field.

Thursday April 16, 2026 is a rest day, and the fifth round of matches will be played on Friday April 17, 2026 in which Grenada takes on St. Vincent and the Grenadines at Benjamin Park, while Dominica and Saint Lucia meet at the Geneva Playing Field.

Saturday April 18, 2026 is the playing of the sixth and final round of matches with Dominica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines clashing at Benjamin Park, while Grenada and Saint Lucia meet at the Geneva Playing Field.