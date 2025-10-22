Dominica’s PM lauds Gonsalves’ Transformative Leadership

Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has offered high praise for Ralph Gonsalves, highlighting the remarkable progress of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines despite numerous challenges.

Speaking in Kingstown on Wednesday, Skerrit emphasized the extraordinary context of SVG’s development, pointing to a series of formidable obstacles that could have derailed national progress.

“We’re talking about multiple crises,” he explained, citing international financial challenges, oil price volatility, the global pandemic, Volcanic eruption, hurricanes and ongoing international conflicts that have tested the nation’s resilience.

Perhaps most notably, Skerrit highlighted the Argyle International Airport project – a development that initially faced significant skepticism. “There were many doubting Thomases,” he recalled, “even within the Unity Labour Party.” The project, once considered potentially a “white elephant,” has now become so crucial that expansion of the terminal is being discussed.

The most compelling narrative of Gonsalves’ leadership emerges in the education sector says Skerrit, providing statistics that illustrate the dramatic change:

“Pre-2000, Only 5-6% of students accessed tertiary education, with limited secondary school access while scholarships were typically reserved for a privileged few. The current reality shows University graduates now present in every village. The government has dramatically increased educational opportunities and have adopted an inclusive approach to national development”.

Skerrit praised Gonsalves’ unique approach to leadership, highlighting his ability to connect personally with citizens. “He can be in touch with almost every single citizen and find ways to address individual and family challenges,” he noted.

“I’m not here talking about politics,” Skerrit emphasized. “I’m talking about governance and development.”