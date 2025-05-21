Dominica Announces Tourism Developments at CHTA Marketplace 2025

The Discover Dominica Authority today announced several major developments during a press conference held during the 43rd CHTA Marketplace 2025 in Antigua, reinforcing the Nature Island’s commitment to sustainable growth and enhanced visitor access.

Discover Dominica Authority’s CEO, Marva Williams, announced Dominica’s groundbreaking cable car, the longest detachable cable car in the world at 6.6 kilometers, will officially open in December 2025. The project will connect the Roseau Valley to the iconic Boiling Lake in just 20 minutes, transforming what is currently a six-hour hike into an accessible rainforest experience. It has already generated more than 450 construction jobs and will sustain more than 150 permanent positions.

Additionally, Williams shared positive news regarding increased airlift to the destination. American Airlines will expand its service from Miami starting in August with six flights per week, scale back to two in September, then resume daily service in October, followed by an increase to eight weekly flights in November and December — marking a significant boost in U.S. connectivity to the island.

“Dominica continues to set itself apart in the Caribbean by investing in projects that expand access while preserving what makes the Nature Island so special,” said Williams. “We are redefining what it means to be a sustainable and green destination where nature is respected, where communities lead, where innovation fuels resilience, and where every traveler is transformed by the journey.”

Additional destination updates shared during the press conference include:

A 10-megawatt geothermal plant is set to become operational by the end of 2025, supplying up to 50% of the country’s peak electricity demand — dramatically lowering energy costs and carbon emissions.

is set to become operational by the end of 2025, supplying up to 50% of the country’s peak electricity demand — dramatically lowering energy costs and carbon emissions. The US $201 million Cabrits Marina will welcome vessels up to 150 feet and feature a marine village with dining, shopping, and cultural experiences — all developed with a strong focus on environmental stewardship.

will welcome vessels up to 150 feet and feature a marine village with dining, shopping, and cultural experiences — all developed with a strong focus on environmental stewardship. Dominica’s international airport is now 40% complete and remains on track for completion in 2027. The 2,850-meter runway and climate-resilient terminal will support direct flights from North America and Europe, vastly expanding the island’s visitor capacity.

“With our upcoming cable car, expanded airlift, and progress on renewable energy and infrastructure, we are not just building for today, we are creating a more sustainable, connected, and resilient future for generations to come,” continued Williams.