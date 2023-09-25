Dominica: Two men shot and killed at popular nightspot in Roseau

Dominica police are asking the public for help in their investigation into the gunshot deaths of two men at a popular entertainment venue in the capital over the weekend.

Jamie Simeon, 33, and Tyrone Mitchel, 24, were confirmed dead at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital on Saturday after gunmen opened fire on attendees at the Garage Bar & Grill entertainment venue in the capital’s heart.

After the shooting, video footage spread on social media showing at least one individual being helped by friends and bystanders.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department,” Police Inspector Fixton Henderson stated.

So far this year, Dominica has registered 14 homicides.

The incident occurred as Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit encouraged persons in possession of illicit firearms to turn them in to authorities.

Advertisement

“The cops can help you. I know the police have spoken about collaborating with other organizations to get illicit guns off the streets. I’ve told numerous individuals that if you own a weapon, you always face the danger of using it, and if you sell it, you may be selling it to someone who will come out and murder you, your mother, or your brother.

“The possession and trading of firearms is not appropriate for a country like Dominica,” stated Skerrit.

Source : CMC