DOMINICA: Two women brutally murdered in less than 24 hours

Dominica 2nd domestic homicide in less than 24 hours

Dominica police are currently probing the gruesome murders of two women in less than 24 hours. Dr. Velma Valmond and Avanelle Charles was killed in seperate incidents.

The murder of Avanelle Charles, 47, is Dominica’s 18th homicide in 2022.

According to reports, Charles and her long-time boyfriend, Marshall JeanJacques, were arguing when she was killed on December 31, 2022, about 3:00 a.m.

Family members of the dead and Morne Prosper residents reported that the pair had a long history of domestic violence. The mother of seven was prepared to go to the market to sell produce at the time of the event.

Police are looking for the culprit who fled the site following the incident.

In a seperate incident , according to Police, on December 30, 2022, at approximately 11:10 a.m., police officers responded to a report of domestic violence between a woman and her boyfriend, and upon arrival at number 4 Jewels Lane in Goodwill, the officers discovered the lifeless body of 35-year-old Velma Valmond of Sinekou, the Kalinago Territory, on the bathroom floor in a pool of blood with a severe laceration across her neck.

Alexan Alexander, 32, her boyfriend, from the town of Mahaut, was also discovered on the bathroom floor, frothing from his lips and in discomfort. He was taken to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department and is now in stable condition.