Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has paid tribute to former DBS radio programme manager Shermaine Green-Browne following her sudden death in the United States. Skerrit expressed condolences to her family and praised Green-Browne as one of the best-known media voices in Dominica.

He emphasized the importance of media, communication, broadcasting, and DBS radio without discussing Green-Browne. Green-Browne, who was in her 60s, died at a Miami hospital after being found unconscious at her home with her Jamaican-born former diplomat husband, Paul Browne.

Her son, Kyle Anthony Browne, said efforts would be made to return her body to Dominica and that the sudden death has rocked the entire family. DBS general manager Cecil Joseph also paid tribute to Green-Browne, who acted as general manager up until 2014.

Green-Browne was a patriotic Dominican who gave her life service to Dominica and the Dominican people.