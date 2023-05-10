Dominica: Waitukubuli Trail featured in renowned adventure publication

The Waitukubuli National Trail (WNT) in Dominica was featured in the online journal Much Better Adventures, whose mission is “to protect our world’s wild places, one adventure at a time.”

The article “THE 115-MILE TREK THROUGH THE CARIBBEAN PARADISE OF DOMINICA” covers the narrative of the path, the Caribbean’s first long-distance hiking route, its recovery from Hurricane Maria, and the varied terrain hikers encounter while trekking through it.

It cited Michael Eugene, who was described as “an adventure tourism pioneer and route-setter” and who has been instrumental in restoring the trail following Maria’s damage.

“Waitukubuli is the indigenous name for Dominica,” Eugene explained. “It means ‘tall is her body,’ and that’s the name given to the island by the Kalinago, the indigenous people, because they found it extremely steep.” Dominica actually just has two directions: up and down.”

He added that the route “was to take a lot of our pre-existing trails – the Kalinago trails, and the runaway slave trails – and join them into one continuous thread.”

“The trail was built from 2007 to 2011, and I was on the team for 18 months as the product development expert,” Eugene explained. “I hiked the 14-segment trail in both directions many times, and I wrote the trail descriptions, so I have a very grounded and deep connection with the trail.” I worked with several of the folks who built the way, and many of them are now trail guides.”

But then came Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

“It devastated Dominica, and it destroyed the trail,” Michael explained to the magazine. “We were unable to welcome guests because we needed to focus on ourselves and the home front.” Rebuilding after Category 5 will never be finished. We had another severe hurricane, Hurricane David, in 1979, and the effects of that could still be seen up until approximately ten years ago. These effects are profound.”

He took time off to renovate his house, but after meeting a buddy who told him that “there is a market for people who want to come rough it up,” Eugene “decided to revisit the Waitukubuli Trail – and the prospect of outdoor adventure business.” Although rebuilding was sluggish due to a shortage of funding, Michael stated that “almost all of the trail is now re-opened to the public.”

He also told Much Better Adventures about the trail’s different experiences, including Segment 3 when “you traverse three communities and walk through very green, cool mountains and forest.” It is fairly steep along the route and spans a large river, which is wonderful for swimming. It concludes at the sulphur springs, where you may rest and enjoy the natural spa,” and Segment 14 which “begins with a supper at a local family’s home, then we go down to the local pontoon to meet the local fisherman and take a 45-minute coastal ride in a fishing vessel.” Looking at Dominica from the outside provides a fresh viewpoint.”

He claims that the trail benefits the small, rural populations along its path. “There is optimism and hope. “The trail allows you to experience nature and appreciate its worth,” Eugene told the magazine.