Dominica: Wife finds 56-yro Husband hanging at home

The Criminal Investigations Department (C.I.D) of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) has commenced investigations into what appeared to be the suicidal death of 56-year-old Gifford Irish.

Police reports revealed that Irish was found hanging at his home at Castle Comfort by his wife Zarina Irish at about 6:45 AM on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

The reports stated further that according to Mrs. Irish, she met her husband hanging from a rope, which was tied over a bedroom door with a white pail and a piece of a cinder block near him.

She therefore called for help and attempted CPR to no avail. Fire department officials also arrived and attempted CPR, which proved futile. Doctor Angel was summoned to the scene and pronounced the body dead at 9:22 AM.

The scene was processed by a crime scene technician and the body was transported to Lyndhurst Funeral Home, where it is awaiting an autopsy.