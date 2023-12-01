Dominica will not host any T20 World Cup matches in 2024

Dominica pulls out of hosting T20 World Cup matches

Dominica will not host any games during the Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024. Dominica’s administration made the decision due to the country’s incapacity to finish work on practise and match grounds before the event begins.

Dominica was one of seven Caribbean countries chosen to host the T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States from June 4 to 30, 2019. Based on bids from local governments, the ICC created this list in collaboration with CWI. Except for three countries: Jamaica, Grenada, and St. Kitts and Nevis, it is believed that all major cricketing venues in the West Indies filed proposals.

Windsor Park was shortlisted to host one group match and two Super 8 games, according to a Dominica government statement, subject to venue meeting obligations outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

“Several tangible actions were taken both at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium and at the Benjamin’s Park including the commencement of upgrading and enhancement of the practise and match venues, various assessments and the creation of additional pitches where necessary,” according to a statement issued by the Dominica government.

“However, the implementation timelines submitted by the various contractors revealed that these works would not be completed within the timeframe specified before the tournament’s start.” As a result, it was decided that the Government of Dominica would not be prudent to commit to hosting any of the matches in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

“Given Dominica’s sterling reputation as a host of international cricket, this decision is thought to be in the best interests of all.” The Dominican government praises Cricket West Indies (CWI) for its years of engagement and looks forward to future collaboration. The Dominican government wishes the organisers all the best for a successful event in June 2024.”

CWI CEO Johnny Grave stated that the board appreciated Dominica’s decision to withdraw from the process. CWI stated in a press release that it was working with the ICC to finalise the T20 World Cup schedule, and that an announcement was “expected imminently.”

“We acknowledge the dedication of the Government of Dominica in preparing to host matches as a part of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024,” Grave said in a statement. While we acknowledge their devotion, we take note of the reasons mentioned for the decision and comprehend the situation. We look forward to working with the Dominican government and the Dominica Cricket Association to organise international matches in the future.”

“When hosting tournaments of this scale, it is unavoidable that circumstances will arise that will require the organisers to adapt and alter plans,” said Fawwaz Baksh, tournament director for the 2024 T20 World Cup. This is something that happens at any event of this magnitude, which is why we have contingency plans in place for all functional areas for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.”

Source : Dominica Govt