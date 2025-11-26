Dominica’s Chester Wilkins Awarded Honorary Doctor of Music

Dominica‐Born Music Executive Chester Wilkins Receives Honorary Doctorate

Dominica-born music coding expert and creative executive, Chester “Massive” Wilkins was on Saturday 22 November 2025, honored by Upper Room Theological University in Fayetteville North Carolina, with an honorary Doctor of Music degree (honoris causa) in recognition of his outstanding contributions to music, digital rights management, Caribbean cultural promotion, and global entertainment innovation.

The degree was conferred during a graduation ceremony at the University, where Dr. Wilkins was acknowledged for his pioneering work in ISRC (International Standard Recording Code) coding and his leadership in facilitating revenue streams and rights protection for artists globally, including a particular focus on Caribbean creators. His decades-long commitment to bridging technology, creative culture and intellectual property make this honor especially appropriate.

Upper Room Theological University is a faith-based institution committed to holistic higher education, combining bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs across theological, ministerial and creative arts disciplines. Its honorary degree program is reserved for individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, cultural impact and vocation-driven service.

The Iowa-based Dr. Wilkins is a widely respected strategist and entrepreneur, advocating for fair compensation, digital transparency, and empowerment of artists—especially from the Caribbean region. He has been on music and IP (Intellectual Property) panels from New York, to Trinidad, to Chicago- most recently at the National Bar Association’s Centennial Convention as a presenter on the “Entertainment Industry and Artificial Intelligence” panel, alongside notable legal minds, including fellow Dominican Bernice Lawrence an entertainment lawyer based in Atlanta Georgia.

Through his company Know the Codes, Dr. Wilkins has trained dozens of lawyers across the US on ISRC coding and metadata, as digital advancements continue to impact the music industry and the lives of their clients.

Receiving the Doctorate of Music signifies more than a ceremonial accolade—it reflects Dr. Wilkins’ consistent fusion of artistry, technology and advocacy. Dr. Michael Neely, an Atlanta-based music manager and former A&R (Artists and Repertoire) at Def Jam Records, said he was proud to recommend Dr. Wilkins for this honorary degree. “He is understanding, he is very intelligent and he is capable of doing everything he has mentioned.”

Dr. Neely, who received an honorary Doctors of Music in 2024 from the same institution added, “I have witnessed on the sidelines how he interacts with people. He doesn’t gatekeep and he is always teaching others including myself.”

“To receive this honorary doctorate is humbling. I accept it not only for myself, but on behalf of every creative soul from Dominica, the Caribbean, and beyond—who has believed that our music, our culture, our stories belong on the world stage, states Dr. Wilkins.

He continues, “My role is to help creators protect their works so that they can monetize their talent and earn the royalties that they deserve.”

Dr. Wilkins intends to leverage this recognition as a springboard to expand his mentorship of Caribbean professionals seeking careers in music technology, rights management, and digital entrepreneurship. He hopes in 2026 to host and continue his training of legal minds in ISRC coding.

Dr. Wilkins is the son of Winston Wilkins (Deceased) and Melvina Boyer, owner of the once popular hangout spot Melvina’s Bar and Restaurant in the community of Pointe Michel. He is the stepson of Mr. Vincent Boyer who helped raise him.

At Saturday’s convocation, honorary degrees were conferred in several categories: Arts& Entertainment, Civic, Community Involvement, Ecclesiastic, Humanitarian and Music Awards.