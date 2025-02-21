DR Authorities Seize 303 Ceramic Bananas Packed with Cocaine

A shipment of 303 ceramic bananas filled with cocaine was confiscated by agents from the National Drug Control Agency (DNCD) and the Public Ministry at the Port of Manzanillo in Montecristi province.

The shipment, destined for the Netherlands, contained 16 boxes filled with cocaine.

The National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) determined the total weight of the cocaine to be 32.64 kilograms.

The bananas were crafted to resemble real bananas, with green coloring, shine, and size.

The Public Ministry and DNCD are investigating the thwarted drug shipment, highlighting the operational capacity of anti-narcotics agents against increasingly sophisticated criminal tactics.