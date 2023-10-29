Dominican Republic mauls St Vincent 8-0 in Concacaf Women’s match

The Dominican Republic defeated St Vincent and the Grenadines 8-0 at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in Kingstown.

The visitors seized the lead in the first minute when Vanessa Kara floated a superb ball under the top post, leaving goalkeeper Tishana James with no chance.

The Dominican Republic’s victory made a significant statement in their chances of winning Group C of League B as Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup qualifiers.

Dahien Cabrera added an eighth in the 87th to finish a buildup via the right wing, giving the Dominican Republic its second group stage victory.