Dom Rep national Luis Rosario charged with murder of Jamaican chef

A Dominican Republic national has been charged with murdering a Jamaican national in the Turks and Caicos.

Luis Guttierrez Rosario, 24, of West Road, Grand Turk was charged yesterday on Monday instructions received from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The charge against Rosario states that on January 15, 2023, in Palm Grove Grand Turk, he murdered Stephen Asino Baker, Contrary to Section 3 of the Offenses Against the Person Ordinance Chapter 3.08.

At the time of his death, Baker, 33, was a Jamaican national employed as a chef.

Rosario appeared before the Supreme Court today and was remanded into custody. He will return to court on July 7 for a sufficiency hearing.