Dominica’s 10MW Geothermal Project Set for Christmas 2025 Launch

Dominica’s geothermal power plant: on track for Christmas completion

On March 10, 2025, significant strides have been made in the construction of Dominica’s 10-megawatt geothermal power plant, a key project aiming to reduce the nation’s reliance on fossil fuels and ensure a sustainable energy future. Located in the lush landscapes of Laudat, nestled in the Roseau Valley, this facility marks a pivotal moment for Dominica and the wider Caribbean Community (CARICOM) as it prepares to go online by Christmas Day—December 25, 2025.

Honorable Dr. Vince Henderson, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade, and Energy, recently provided an in-depth update on the project’s progress. “A lot of work is taking place. We are really on our way to constructing our 10-megawatt geothermal power plant. Currently, most of the equipment has been brought on-site. We had a vessel in port over a week ago,” he stated, expressing optimism about the project’s trajectory.

Harnessing Natural Resources for Energy Independence

This geothermal power initiative aims to harness the volcanic potential of the Nature Isle, representing a sustainable, green solution to energy needs. Once operational, the geothermal power plant is expected to power around 23,000 homes, providing clean energy and enhancing energy security for the country. The initiative is being driven by the Dominica Geothermal Development Company (DGDC), a public-private partnership that brings together local and international stakeholders including Ormat Technologies Inc.

Economic and Social Benefits Ahead

Not only does this project present environmental advantages, but it is also a catalyst for economic growth. By advocating for renewable energy, Dominica is positioning itself as a leader in the Eastern Caribbean, inspiring other nations to follow suit and invest in green energy projects. Such endeavors are essential for achieving regional energy independence, increasing job opportunities, and fostering sustainable development.

Support from International Partners

Moreover, the financial backing for this geothermal venture illustrates strong international collaboration. The recent $34.8 million loan secured from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) underscores the confidence placed in Dominica’s energy transition journey. This funding is crucial for ensuring that the plant is completed on time and meets its objectives.